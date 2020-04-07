VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Transport and I&PR of Andhra Pradesh Perni Nani, lashed out at the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for instilling fear in the minds of the people of AP, over the dreaded coronavirus. He also said that Chandrababu should check his facts before he speaks to the people of AP.

Speaking to media about the measures being taken by the state to combat the virus, he said that there are 24,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 in the state. Our state has collected more samples when compared to our neighboring states and seven labs have been made available in the state for COVID-19 testing, he added.

"We are collecting information about the possible COVID-19 patients with the help of the village volunteers. We have identified 28,662 foreign returnees and have sent them to the state’s quarantine facility," he said.

Of the 28,662 foreign returnees, 15 have been tested positive, he added.

He also said that they have identified 1042 Delhi returnees. Of them 196 have tested positive and are being treated in the designated hospitals.



