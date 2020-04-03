TADEPALLI: Advisor ( Public Affairs) to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday lashed out at the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for indulging in politics of opportunism, even at a time the state is as the State was going through a major financial crunch effected due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire world.Speaking to the media on Friday, Sajjala said that in the eventuality of this crisis, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing and assessing the situation from time-to-time and supporting the people financially.

"Despite these efforts, the Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was indulging petty politics and derided the TDP leaders' attitude during these times of disaster. The entire nation knows the state's financial position, which was the doing of the TDP regime. Crores of money was misappropriated in the name of welfare schemes, " he alleged.

"The financial debt, pending bills were what the TDP regime left for the State exchequer to bear. After looting the coffers they now make false claims that the State financial position is fine, he scoffed. Chandrababu has left Rs 40,000 crore worth of bills pending," he reminded."Chandrababu's media is spreading false news that the government is not disbursing salaries despite having money. This government has to bear the burden of the previous pending bills and Rs 800 Crore of pending bills were cleared for the contractors.Everyone knows who these contractors were close to, "he remarked in reference to the TDP Chief.

"We have discussed with the Employee Unions and deferred the salary payments. The employees have shown their magnanimity during this emergency. However, the TDP chief is also insulting the employee unions with disparaging remarks," he commented.The Government was paying Rs 1,000 to all eligible people below the poverty line, unlike Chandrababu who would cut budgets. The Government has no need to hide coronavirus cases and neither can they be hidden, he said.

It's about time the Opposition leader starts behaving more responsibly and stop indulging in such petty politics in these trying times, the leader fumed.

Praising the efforts of all the officials who were working hard , the YSRCP leader said that everyone should maintain social distancing and practise hygiene, he appealed while concluding.

