AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy went on a Twitter spree on Wednesday, criticising TDP President and the leader of the Opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu. “It was shameful that a man who was the cause for the suicides of so many farmers, now comes forth to speak about their welfare,” he said

In an another tweet, he reminded the TDP leader that the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) was never there in his regime. “The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised the farmers in the state that every grain would be purchased. He directed officials that harvesting of crops should go on as usual and that the no farmer should be at loss,” he said.

“How many cold storage centres have you built in the 14 years of your tenure as the Chief Minister, he asked further. Now you shed crocodile tears for the farmers,” he scoffed.

He clarified that none of the farmers, agricultural workers, labourers were in a state of hunger. “Those days of drought were over with your exit and even the people are praying that your never come back,” the MP tweeted.

In another satirical tweet, the YSRCP leader said that Chandrababu behaved as if he had effectively dealt with the aftermath of the Hudhud and Titli Cyclones in the state. But his regime was such that he could not manage to supply water for the cyclone-hit areas even after four days after the typhoon ravaged the region. He also alleged that the fake bills were generated to show as if hundreds of tankers of water supplied. “When the victims came to Sriakakulam, was it not you who threatened them with dire consequences when they questioned you about the relief works,” he rebuked.

With the state in a lockdown mode, the government has instructed officials to procure agricultural produce from the farmers, particularly, perishable products. The government was also keen on providing MSP for agriculture produce.

During a review meeting with officials on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to procure crops from farmers. As they were unable to store crops that were perishable, he ordered the officials to resolve the issue considering it as a top priority.

