AMARAVATI: "YS Jagan is a man of action and stays far from any kind of unwarranted publicity," said YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy.

Taking to twitter on Monday, the YSRCP leader, while talking about the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that if any task was successful, he would give the credit to the officials. But if there were any lapses, he would take the responsibility upon himself.

He made these statements in context of the Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's statements, which were published in the Yellow Media.

In his inimitable style, Vijayasai Reddy traded barbs at the TDP Chief saying that there was no action for the Opposition leader now, unlike earlier, where he would conduct '16 video conferences and meetings with the media,' which was now not visible to the media favourable to him.

In reference to certain articles posted earlier about the coronovirus outbreak coming one year earlier, one can see their cruel intentions behind such statements, he further tweeted. This also reflects Chandrababu's nature, where he always seeks some kind of a calamity to befall the public for his political mileage.

Not stopping there Vijayasai Reddy criticised Chandrababu for routing hundreds of crores of rupees to his cronies which was meant to be given as compensation for the Hudhud and Titli cyclone victims.

But, justice was rendered for displaced victims who were given compensation only after YS Jagan came to power, he tweeted.

It seems like Chandrababu is upset that he missed a golden chance in the current situation of the coronavirus epidemic. If the typhoons came, he would ensure that the media focus was always on him. How can anyone call him experienced and a visionary even after he was responsible for the death of 30 people during the Godavari Pushkaram time, he questioned.

YS Jagan has laid out a route map for the district administration to handle the crisis. Collectors have been given a free hand to work. This is the difference between YS Jagan's administration and Chandrababu's 'all talk no show' , he scoffed.

