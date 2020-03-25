Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed all preventive and precautionary steps being enforced as part of the lockdown in the state.

The authorities at the meeting apprised the chief minister of the long queues witnessed outside Kirana stores, super markets and Rythu Bazars as people swarmed these places in their anxiety to stock up groceries, vegetables and other essentials. This, the officials claimed, happened despite repeated assurances that the shops are allowed to be open during morning hours till April 15th.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the chief minister, all ministers and MPs and MLAs of the ruling YSRCP have also been closely monitoring the situation in the wake of lockdown in the state. Under clear directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they advised the authorities concerned not to hesitate even to seal the shops and initiate action against the vendors if they are found selling vegetables at inflated prices.

The ruling party legislators also appealed to the people of the state not to venture out onto the streets and instead stay confined to their homes besides practicing social distancing to break the cycle of the dreaded coronavirus and its spread.

