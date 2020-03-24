HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu hit out at leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu over his comments on the state government tackling the coronavirus and asked him to stop politicizing the pandemic.

Speaking after a review meeting held by the ministers on the coronovirus situation in Visakhapatnam, Kannababu rebuked Chandrababu Naidu for his unjustified criticism of the state government in this regard. He asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been proactively monitoring the situation with all the authorities concerned besides reviewing all the preventive steps every two hours.

While stating that they had noticed the scarcity of masks, he promised all necessary steps to make them available in the state. While appealing to the people to abide by the preventive measures, he said stringent action will be initiated against those who violate lockdown rules in the state.