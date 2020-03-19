HYDERABAD:Two ruling TRS nominees in Telangana were on Wednesday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. The election of K Keshava Rao and K R Suresh Reddy was announced by officials after only their papers were left at the end of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

Both Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy had been senior Congress leaders before joining the TRS.

The biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana was announced as the term of two members K V P Ramachandra Rao and Garikapati Mohan is expiring on April 9.

While Keshava Rao had served as president of Congress in unified Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Reddy was the Assembly Speaker.

Formal election on as 4 YSRCP candidates, one from TDP in fray for four RS seats

AMARAVATI: A formal election has become inevitable as five candidates--four of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and one of the opposition TDP--remained in the fray for the four Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial elections from Andhra Pradesh.

The Returning Officer and Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu said on Wednesday election would be held on March 26 as five candidates were in the fray. None of the five withdrew their candidature when the last date for withdrawal ended on Wednesday.

The YSRCP has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Senior Group President Parimal Nathwani as its candidates. Nathwani had been an Independent MP from Jharkhand for the last two consecutive terms.

With a formidable strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the YSRCP winning all the four seats is evident as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with just 23 members, stands no chance. Of the 23, three MLAs had already rebelled against the TDP. A minimum of 36 votes are required for a candidate to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

Four seats in the Upper House of Parliament will fall vacant from Andhra Pradesh on April 9 when the sitting members retire at the end of their six-year term. (PTI)

