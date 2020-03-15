AMARAVATI: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu expressed dissatisfaction over the decision taken by the SEC of postponing the local body elections for six weeks.

Speaking to media persons, Rambabu alleged that State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has used the Coronavirus as an excuse to postpone the local body elections on the behest of Chandrababu Naidu.

He also said that YSRCP party will win if the elections happened at any time.

He also expressed fury over the decision of SEC to postpone elections without consulting government officials.

if elections would happen before March 31 as per the schedule, the 14th finance commission funds worth Rs 5000 crore will come to the state and that will be used fro the development of the state, he said.

