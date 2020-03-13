CHITTOOR: Tension prevailed in the temple town of Srikalahasthi in Chittoor district after Jana Sena Party activists in the town attacked and a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) worker on Wednesday.

As per reports, the JSP activists indiscriminately attacked the activist named Bathayya who belonged to Chippala village in Thottambedu Mandal with swords and iron rods. Bathayya who belonged to the SC community was seriously injured in the attack and was found lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to hospital, treated for head injuries and is said to be stable now.

It is said that the JSP workers had threatened to kill Bathayya yesterday evening and had attacked him with an intention to eliminate him in pre planned attack.

Tensions were running high with the nominations day coming to close for the Municipal elections ahead of the local body polls in the State.

