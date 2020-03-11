AMARAVATI: The State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday, said that the Election Commission would consider taking serious measures against those who try and prevent candidates from filing nominations for contesting in the local bodies elections.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh Kumar said that the elections are being conducted in a transparent and free manner. He said that the Chittoor district collector had filed a suo moto case with the police upon receipt of information that some people were deliberately trying to stall the candidates from filing nominations and barring them from contesting.

In a stern warning, he said that the Election Commission would not spare those who try to disturb officials on election duty and cause inconvenience to the public. He stated that the state has an effective mechanism in place for the conduct of elections and so far, we haven't received any complaints about violation of the election code anywhere, he said. He also said that the EC would also seriously considering taking action against any one engaging in illegal activities and causing trouble during election time.

Also Read: AP Local Body Polls: YSRCP Takes Crucial Decision About Candidates