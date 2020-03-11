GUNTUR: Condemning the TDP's false claims about the car pelting incident in the Palanadu region of Guntur, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the Macherla YSRCP MLA said that the Opposition party was deliberately trying to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the region.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he clarified as to what actually happened in the region, which the TDP were claiming as an attack on their car.

He said that TDP leaders from Vijayawada, including Bonda Uma Maheshwara Rao, Buddha Venkanna along with few other goons sent by the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu came in ten cars to Guntur.

One of the TDP vehicles hit a physically challenged boy near Macherla and the boy was injured in the accident. Instead of stopping the vehicle and helping the child, they tried to leave. The irate locals were angry at their callous behaviour and TDP leaders, including Bonda Uma started using foul language at them.

It was a pre-planned attempt to disrupt peace in the region, Pinnarelli Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Speaking further he said that Chandrababu, who is not in power is trying to turn the incident in his favour portray the TDP as victims. He reminded the fact that during the 2014 local elections, they had attempted to kill Ambati Rambabu and Mustafa. They even tried to kill him in the guise of farmers a while ago, but despite their heinous behaviour, we have acted in a restrained manner, Ramakrishna said.