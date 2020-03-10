East Godavari: With the local body elections gearing up in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party is witnessing a mass exodus from the opposition parties into its fold. Leaders and workers from the opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are joining the YSRCP in hordes, as the filing of nominations begins in the state.

Several TDP and JSP leaders from the Kakinada Rural constituency of East Godavari district joined the YSRCP on Tuesday. Kakinada Rural MPP Pulla Sudha Chandu, TDP Village Committee Presidents Mudana Suryaprakash, Janasena Village Committee Chairpersons Pulla Ramu, TDP Youth Presidents and former MPTC Sheelam Chinna and former Sarpanch Bondada Vijay joined the party officially today.

Kakinada Rural Thammavaram TDP leaders and fifty workers ,Nemam village JSP leaders, along with 150 workers joined the YSRCP in the presence of Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Tuesday.

From Samarlakota in Peddapuram constituency in East Godavari district, counsellors Reddy Dorababu, Kodela Arjuna Rao, Pendiam Abbu, Tuttika Kameshwara Rao, Nammi Srinivasu from the TDP and Krishna from the JSP joined the YSRCP. YSRCP leader Davuluri Subba Rao welcomed them into the party. Several senior JSP leaders from Visakhapatnam joined the YSRCP today.

Meanwhile the TDP suffered a huge setback in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district. Satish Reddy, former deputy chairman of the legislative council and TDP district in-charge resigned from his post and the party on Tuesday. He made the announcement after speaking to his party workers at a meeting held at his residence. He expressed his dissatisfaction at the way the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was managing the party affairs. Despite showing allegaince to the TDP and working in the party for more than 20 years we were never recognised, he said. Satish Reddy said that had taken the decision to resign from the TDP and would take a call about the future course of action after discussing with the local leaders.

