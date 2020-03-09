AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday announced Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkatramana, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy and Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani as its candidates for the upcoming Rajyasabha elections.

The announcement was made by YSRCP senior leader and legislative Council whip Umareddy Venkateshwarlu along with Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and MP Vijayasai Reddy in a joint statement.

One seat was allotted to the Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani at the request of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

