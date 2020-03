Hyderabad: Parimal Nathwani thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for nominating him Rajya Sabha candidate for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Parimal Nathvani took to twitter and said I sincerely thank Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party for considering me as their Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh. I committed to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh".

YSR Congress party on Monday announced Mopidevi Venkatramana, Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, Alla Ayodhya Ramreddy and Parimal Nathvani as its candidates for Rajya Sabha elections.

look at Parimal Natwani’s tweet