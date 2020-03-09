AMARAVATI: The opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh got another shock on Monday with Ex-minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad joining the ruling YSRC Party.

He joined YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tadepally party office on Monday.

It is learnt that Dokka Manikya Varaprasad had resigned from state legislative council in January and also resigned to his party membership on Monday.

Also Read: Senior TDP Leader & MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao Resigns