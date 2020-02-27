VISAKHAPATNAM: High tension continued to prevail all over the city of Visakhapatnam starting from airport on Thursday, as ruling YSR Congress Party workers along with the people of the state started protesting against leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the coastal city. The Opposition leader was met with protestors who raised slogans “Chandrababu Go back”, at the entrance of the airport itself. He was stranded there for more than two hours, as the protestors blocked his convoy. Despite the Airport police requesting him to sit in the airport lounge till the situtaion came under control, the TDP chief paid no heed and went out of the airport. With great difficulty the police managed to push them aside.Even as they appealed to Chandrababu to leave , the TDP leader staged a sit-in in front of the airport

Many protestors belonging to various social organisations from around Visakhapatnam and Northern Andhra questioned Chandrababu as to how he could tour the region after opposing to state governmen’s decision of making it as executive capital. YSRCP leaders stated that Chandrababu had no moral right to visit Visakhapatnam after opposing it as the executive capital. People shouted slogans "Babu go back" against Chandrababu Naidu's visit along with placards.

Telugu Desam party Chief was arriving on his first visit to the port city for the first time after it was declared the executive capital by YSRCP government last month. People and YSRCP activists gathered in large number in the city and protested against TDP chief tour by holding black flags. Even the state police have denied permission to the TDP chief for taking out a rally from the airport to Pendurthy.



AP Minister Dharmana Krishna Das suggested that Chandrababu Naidu should stop provocations and fake tours. He said that Chandrababu is visiting to Visakhapatnam without any ambition. He reminded the TDP chief that people of the state no longer trust the TDP party and voted against the party leaders in the 2019 AP elections.

YSRCP leader Killi Krupa Rani made fun of Chandrababu Naidu’s tour and said that he has done nothing to the people of North Andhra. People of North Andhra were at loss due to TDP chief silence after the bifurcation of the state, she said.

Meanwhile TDP leaders who were accompanying the TDP Cheif faced tough time at the airport even as they tried to get their leader out. One of the protetsors got on top of the convoy vehicle and raised slogans against the TDP.

