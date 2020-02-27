KURNOOL: Making Kurnool the Judicial capital of the State was a commendable and courageous decision said BJP leader and Kurnool MP TG Venkatesh.He specially thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had come to Kurnool to attend the wedding of YSRCP Pattikonda MLA son's wedding, on Thursday,

The BJP MP greeted YS Jagan at the Orvakallu Airport, where he had a brief meeting with him. He is said to have asked the CM about the status of the High Court upon which the YS Jagan replied that they have sought permission from the Centre and a report was also submitted to this effect. In the Rayalaseema Declaration and the BJP manifesto, there was a favourable mention of the High Court from the Centre, MP TG Venkatesh said.

The CM then proceeded to Dinnedevarapadu in Kurnool to attend Pattikonda MLA K Sridevi's sons wedding where he blessed the newlyweds. The local YSRCP leaders and district officials there accorded the Chief Minister a warm welcome.

