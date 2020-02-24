TADEPALLI: YSRCP Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh condemned the attack on him and his security at Lemalle village in Amaravati mandal at Guntur district on Sunday. Speaking to the media on Monday at the YSRCP Central Party office in Tadepalli, the YSRCP MP said that the TDP leaders were deliberately attacking dalit leaders like him and were using women in the fore for such heinous acts, he alleged.

Lashing out at the TDP leaders, he said that this attack was a pre-planned one by the TDP in the guise of JAC, while using farmers and all this was being done under the aegis of the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He also said that they were carrying out attacks in the guise of farmers and that if anything happens to him Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh would be responsible , he warned.

The YSRCP MP said that women attacked him and his guman and chilli powder was thrown in their eyes. Nandigama Suresh questioned that if they were really farmers what the need to carry chilli powder, he asked. They are nothing but paid artists and because of Chandrababu's evil intentions, the people of Amaravati were suffering, he lamented.We have proof which shows that all those who attacked us were paid artists in the guise of farmers.

Talking about the women who attacked him, the MP was appalled at the way they behaved. They not only threw chilli powder in our eyes and were speaking in objectionable language abusing me despite me being an MP, he said. Is this the way one behaves with a sitting MP, he asked.

Speaking further he said that Chandrababu was always against the Dalits, and at least now the Yellow media should stop supporting him and write the truth.

We are committed to the welfare of the people as directed by our chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and hence we are restraining ourselves. These attacks and threats will not deter us from serving the people in the future, he said.