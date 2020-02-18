KURNOOL: Even while highlighting the development and welfare programmes being taken up the government at the launch of Kanti Velugu and Nadu-Nedu programmes in Kurnool on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a jibe at the Opposition leaders and a section of the media for spewing hatred at the government.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said there is cure for at least 2,000 diseases in Arogyasri programme, including for cancer, but there was no medicine for curing jealousy anywhere in the world, while a taking a dig at Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu. He said there was remedy for any eye ailment in YSR Kanti Velugu programme, but there was no cure for an evil eye.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said there was remedy for any ailment of the old-aged people in Arogyasri, but there was medicine for an envious mind anywhere. Taking a dig at a section of the media which goes all-out to praise those who scoff at the government programmes, he said there was no cure for its venomous and outrageous attack on the government. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the third phase of the mass eye screening programme 'YSR Kanti Velugu' at the STBC College Grounds in Kurnool.

The Chief Minister also launched 'Naadu-Nedu', an ambitious programme to renovate all government hospitals right from village sub-centres to teaching hospitals in three phases and improve infrastructure in the next three years.

Also Read: Rs 15,335 Crore To Be Spent On YSR Kanti Velugu: YS Jagan