AMARAVATI: The five-day IT raids on Andhra Pradesh former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's personal secretary Pendyala Srinivasa Rao's residences and offices has become a hot topic of debate across the State. Unaccounted income of more than Rs 2,000 Crore was detected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the searches conducted by the Income Tax Department since last week, officials said on Thursday.

Responding to this incident AP State Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that, "if the IT raids unearthed Rs 2000 Crore from Chandrababu's personal secretary's house, imagine if Chandrababu was caught ... you cannot imagine how many thousands of crore of Rupees can be retrieved," he scoffed.

Isn't this enough proof that they have earned unaccounted money in such huge sums, he questioned.

Taking to Twitter, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed him opinion about the simultaneous IT raids conducted by officials of the Income Tax Department who have unearthed money and incriminating evidence carried out from February 6 till Thursday. The raids were conducted in different places in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam,Pune and 40 other areas as per the CBDT press release.

CBDT Press Release