VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has been adjudged as the best participant in the Rajya Sabha. As per the statistics of productivity released by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Vijayasai Reddy was in the top of the list as he had nine opportunities in total. The other members who were in the list were PL Punia (INC), Husain Dalwai (INC), MK Jha (RJD), Amar Patnaik (BJD), Ravi Prakash Verma (SP), Ashok Bajpai (BJP) and Amar Shankar Sable (BJP) who participated in five opportunities each.

In the first phase of budget session which concluded on Tuesday, the YSRCP MP actively participated in the zero hour mention, special mention, five supplementaries, one starred question, four supplementaries to starred questions, apart from participation in the debates on ‘Motion of Thanks to the President and General Budget’ which led to him being adjudged as the best participant.

During the first phase of the Budget Session of Rajya Sabha, the house recorded 96 per cent productivity. During the nine scheduled sittings of the Rajya Sabha, the House functioned for a total of 38 hours 30 minutes as against the scheduled available time of 41 hours 10 minutes.

Also Read: Union Budget Disappointing: Vijayasai Reddy