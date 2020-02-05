AMARAVATI: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said everyone is happy with the pensions door delivery as the process is transparent. Speaking in a press meet on Tuesday, he slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false information. Hesaid that Chandrababu Naidu has bad intentions to discriminate against the government and promoting misinformation on pensioners’ count. He clearly stated that every eligible person will receive the government benefit through the welfare schemes for which they are eligible.

'We are here to say that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured and asked everyone not to worry and everyone will be benefitted,' he said and added that eligible women who are above 45 years from SC, ST, BC and Minority communities would receive Rs 75,000 every year for four years from next year.

Botsa also said that it was Naidu who was responsible for the lack of any allocation in the union budget to the state. Naidu had agreed with the central government that Rs 350 crore is sufficient for each district and that funds were also diverted during the TDP rule.

Moreover, the funds allocated for Vizianagaram have been used for the beautification of Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s fort. He said Naidu had betrayed the special category status for the state. ‘It was awful that Yanamala thinks that he is the only intelligent person in the world,’ he said.

