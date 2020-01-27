AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers has agreed to abolish the Legislative Council in a decisive meeting held today which was chaired by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. In the Cabinet meeting held at 9:00 AM passed a resolution on Monday setting in motion the process for abolishing the state Legislative Council and forwarded its recommendation to the Legislative Assembly.

The extended winter session of the Assembly will continue on Monday to discuss and pass the resolution recommending the abolition of the Council. The Assembly Sessions which commenced at 11:00 AM adjourned for Tea break and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram advised the Floor leader YS Jagan to conduct the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting and table the recommendation to abolish the Legislative Council.

It may be recollected that using his discretionary power under Rule 154, the Council Chairman M A Sharrif had referred the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the APCRDA (Repeal) Bill to a select committee for deeper examination.

"We need to seriously think whether we need to have such a House which appears to be functioning with only political motives. It is not mandatory to have the Council, which is our own creation, and it is only for our convenience. He questioned the need for the Upper House of the state Legislature.

"What will be the meaning of governance if the House of Elders does not allow good decisions to be taken in the interest of people and block enactment of laws? We need to seriously think about it...whether we should have such a House or do away with it," YS Jagan said in the Assembly.

Chief Ministers key aide and Advisor on Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said that we need not buy legislators while rebutting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Council opposition leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu's charge.Sajjala further alleged that Chandrababu had sent at least 18 TDP MLCs into the BJP to stall the three capitals process at least for two years."His MLCs themselves are saying this," the advisor added. (With inputs from PTI)

