AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh state legislative council chairman MA Sharif has clarified that the Bills were not referred to select committee as it was still under process in the council.

He told that there is no truth in TDP’s version that the bills were referred to the select committee.

It is known that Assembly passed Andhra Pradesh Decentralization of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 and a bill to repeal the existing Capital Region Development was also passed.

