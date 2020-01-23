AMARAVATI: A Bill to amend the AP Education Act 1/1982 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was tabled for discussion in the Andhra Pradesh Special Assembly today on Thursday. The Assembly was extended to the fourth day today following amendments made by the Legislative Council.

Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, on behalf of Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, introduced the Bill that was passed by the Assembly in December which spoke about making English medium mandatory from classes 1 to 6 in government schools. The Council amended clauses making selection of medium optional by the student or parent.

Speaking during the discussion hour, YSRCP Gudur MLA Varaprasad said that a section of society have been left behind due to social and economic inequalities. He said education in English medium was needed in this competitive world and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's CM decision to make English medium compulsory comes at the right time, he hailed.

Speaking further, he said that Amma Vodi scheme would benefit the students greatly. Students will benefit greatly from the newly introduced lunch menu in the Government school, and the nutritious food to students will greatly improve their abilities. He said that with the Nadu-Nedu program, accommodation and the infrastructure in schools are improving and this decision had also reduced the rate of dropouts in government schools. He extolled YS Jagan for making education as a priority and that his schemes are paving the way for development of the future generations to come.

