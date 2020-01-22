AMARAVATI: During a debate on Rythu Bharosa Centres in the Andhra Pradesh Special Assembly session that took place on Wednesday, noisy protests by the TDP leader continued to rock the House. Even as the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram repeatedly requested the leaders to sit in their seats, the TDP leaders surrounded the Speaker's podium and went to the extent of inching towards him. The situation went out of control at a point of time on the third day of the Assembly.

At this stage the leader of the House and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Speaker to take stringent action against them to prevent such incidents from occurring in future.

Visibly angry YS Jagan said that though they were only ten in number , they had the audacity to climb the stairs towards the Speaker's podium, it's an insult to democracy , he said. There are 151 people here and yet we are sitting patiently and listening. Whereas they are passing objectionable comments and instigating those sitting near them. Not only is it disrespectful, they completely disregard the chair of the Speaker, YS Jagan said.

"What do we do about such people who have no culture and who don't know why they are coming to the Assembly especially during the time when a discussion on the issues of the people is being conducted?" he asked.

He requested the Speaker that if anyone crosses the ring and comes in, the Marshals should be called to take them out of the ring or else discussions on public issues cannot be conducted in the House, he said. These 10 members are acting like rowdies and these kind of people should be removed or else the system will never progress, please call the Marshalls immediately , the leader asked.

