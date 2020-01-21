AMARAVATI: TDP leader and MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao on Tuesday resigned from the State Legislative Council.

The former minister sent his resignation to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. In the letter he has decided not to contest in direct elections in the future. The letter was also shared with the media.

His move came on a day when the Council was scheduled to take up two Bills passed by the State Assembly Monday night to create three state capitals. TDP, which has a majority in the upper House, has issued a whip to all members to be present.

However, Rao and another member Samanthakamani and Nominated MLC Rathna Babu were also absent from the Council proceedings on Tuesday.

