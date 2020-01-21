AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that even as the Government was making all efforts for the welfare of the scheduled castes, the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to divide them. Speaking during the second day of the Special Assembly Session held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the YSRCP Government was trying to ensure equal justice for both Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Speaking during the discussions after the SC,ST Commission Special Bill was tabled , he criticised Chandrababu for dividing the people of the State on the basis of caste and politicising the whole issue.

Expressing his ire at the TDP leaders behaviour, YS Jagan said that they were obstructing the SC,ST Special Commission Bill and the affairs of the Assembly , by creating a ruckus near the podium. They were obstructing the passing of the Bill in the Legislative Council, which was passed in the Assembly, which shows what a heinous character they have, he fumed. They are not even aware of how they were behaving in the Assembly, the CM said.

We are establishing Separate Corporations for the Malas, Madigas and Relli castes, which was never done before. We want all the SCs to be unified under one umbrella, but Chandrababu is the one who trying to split the SCs. In the similar manner we are coming out with separate Commissions for SCs and STs which was being hailed by everyone including the lone Jana Sena MLA who has been appreciating our welfare schemes, YS Jagan said.

