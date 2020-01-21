AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram walked out of the Assembly after the TDP leaders entered the podium and started raising slogans on Tuesday. During the second day of the Assembly session which was convened to table recommendations made by the AP Legislative Council with regard to the separate Scheduled Caste bill by Minister of Social Welfare P Viswarup , noisy scenes were witnessed with the TDP leaders disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Despite the Speaker repeatedly telling them to get back to their seats, the leaders paid no heed, leading to the Speaker expressing his ire at the them.And in a first of its sorts in the history of the Assembly proceedings, he got up and said that he was walking out of the House, protesting the attitude of the leaders and left the podium in a huff. The Assembly proceedings were stalled with the Speaker leaving the Chair.

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Schedule Tribes Bill, was earlier tabled by Minister for Tribal Welfare Pushpa Srivani, during the Winter Sessions of the Assembly which was aimed to provide for setting up of separate Commissions to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Tribes. The Bill was necessitated after the State has decided to bifurcate the existing Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in to two separate Commissions.

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Schedule Castes Bill, tabled by Social Welfare Minister P Viswarup, would enable the setting up of a separate Commission to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Castes.