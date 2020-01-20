AMARAVATI: Responding to the statements of the Andhra Pradesh Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath in the Assembly about the extent of land, which was acquired during the TDP regime, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram responded urging Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the Amaravati land dealings. He said that the people of AP had the right and should know what has happened and that the truth must be prevail.

Responding to the Speaker's request, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that they would certainly implement the request as it had come from the Speaker's chair. He further said that the Assembly had a special identity and that the Speaker had Quasi Judicial authority, akin to a Judge.

Buggana while tabling the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All The Regions Bill 2020 had also presented to the Assembly the extent of land acquired by the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu , his family, other TDP leaders and his 'benamis'. He said that they have been involved in large scale land scams during the previous regime in the name of the capital development and involved in Insider Trading and acted beyond the scope of the Constitution.

Meanwhile the TDP members created a furore in the House, as the Speaker demanded an inquiry into the Amravati land dealings. TDP leader Atchannaidu and others tried to create a ruckus and raised voices, which led to the Speaker's angst. A visibly angry Tammineni informed the TDP leaders that he had the power to request for an enquiry as a Chairperson. He admonished the TDP leaders not to cross their limits while speaking in the Assembly. Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the Speaker had the power to demand for an investigation and asked the leaders who made comments against the Speaker to apologise.

