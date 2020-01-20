AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy popularly known as RK, said that development justifies the decentralization bill. Speaking after the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All The Regions Bill 2020 and the AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020 were introduced in the Assembly Sessions conducted on Monday, he alleged that the previous government had failed to bring the facts to the public in the case of Capital region development. He said that he was the first to rejoice when Amaravati was declared to be the Capital, but later realised that he along with people of the State were deceived. He brought to the Assembly’s notice, the fact that environmentalists had said that the place was not favourable to build the Capital city. Chandrababu ignored the Sivaramakrishnan committee report and completely destroyed the tenant farmer system, he said.

He further alleged that the Capital was restricted to a few people favourable to Chandrababu and that the lands belonging to the dalits were seized without their permission. He said that the land had been acquired from the farmers which was in contradiction to the land acquisition laws.

RK said that the Chief Minister’s approach was different and that YS Jagan had acted based upon the Committee's reports and as per the interests of the people of the State.

The YSRCP MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu instigated the farmers to protest, out of fear that the Insider Trading details would come out and expose his deeds. Not just that he was making the TDP benamis conduct fake protests, he said.

RK said he was happy to see Amaravati become the seat of the Legislature where laws and legislations would be formulated. He said all doubts about shifting the Capital were put to rest and that the Legislature would be here itself and that they were are the kingmakers here, he exuded.

He also requested that Amaravati should be declared as an Agriculture Zone. The general public need not be involved with the Legislature and Secretariat, now that the administration has been brought to the doorsteps of the public through Village Secretariats, he said.

Requesting the Chief Minister that all areas should be developed, RK demanded that the Land Acquisition law which was misused by Chandrababu for his benefits be abolished. RK also made it clear that he would support YS Jagan as long as he was active in politics while concluding his speech.

