VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders held a massive rally in support of the all round development of the state on Sunday in Vijayawada. Party activists along with women and local people organized a peace rally from BRTS Road to Madhuranagar. Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, M Gautam Reddy, MLAs Jogi Ramesh,

Malladi Vishnu, Parthasarathy, party leaders Yarlagadda Venkat Rao and MP Devineni Avinash participated in this rally. Speaking to the media during the rally, women leaders demanded that all parts of the State be developed and welcomed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposition of having three capitals for the State.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli said that the rally was undertaken to prevent the deception, which was being propagated by TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Vijayawada people welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister, he said and scoffed that Chandrababu was leading a fake protest only to misguide the farmers and the people of the State. The fact that thousands of people and women have come on the roads to support the government is proof to that, he said. The Minister alleged that Chandrababu and his party members had purchased and accumulated huge tracts of land in the Capital region by indulging in Insider Trading.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said Chandrababu was a 'political beggar'. Speaking to the media during the rally, he said that the development of three regions was the main goal of the YSRCP government. He slammed Chandrababu as an incompetent man who could not even complete the Flyover Bridge near the famous Durga temple in Vijayawada, despite his five-year rule. He urged the public not to fall into the trap of Chandrababu or listen to the words of a power broker like Sujana Chaudary.

Jogi Ramesh criticised Chandrababu for not doing anything for the development of Amaravati in the past five years and that it was only CM YS Jagan who could develop Vijayawada where the Legislative Capital was, he reminded.

