AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party Parliamentary leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy flayed TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for destroying the State during his five-year tenure as Chief Minister in Andhra Pradesh. Taking to Twitter and in his inimitable style, Vijayasai Reddy criticized Chandrababu for not achieving anything other than cheating and robbing people.

He expressed his anger that by staging fake protests Chandrababu was disturbing peace and order in the State. The YSRCP MP said that as Chandrababu was unable to digest the fact that he had lost power and was indulging in these revengeful measures. He further questioned whether he was against the people's interests or Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's popularity.

Earlier, the TDP Chief along with Amaravati JAC Parirakshana members burnt the copies of the GN Rao and BCG committees on the eve of Bhogi at Vijayawada. While referring to the TDP's protest against decentralization, Vijayaseddy spoke about Chandrababu's tirade about cursing the government to collapse, staging fake protests, collecting gold ornaments from the people.