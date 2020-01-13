GUNTUR: YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) was arrested by the Guntur police on Monday for conducting protests in support of decentralisation of capital even as Prohibitory Orders were in place in the region.

A Padayatra was held on Monday from Penumaka to the Bharat Mata statue in Tadepalli in Guntur district,demanding decentralization and comprehensive development in the state under the aegis of YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK). A large number of people arrived to participate in the rally.

However, police said that the rally was not allowed because of the Prohibitory Orders (Section 144) in place. Police force were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of the rally. The YSRCP MLA was taken into custody and sent to the police station. The police also detained leaders and women who had come in support of the leader in the rally.

Meanwhile, demonstrations and rallies are being held across the state to support the decentralization of governance and development in the state.

