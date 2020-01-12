CHITTOOR: Nagari MLA and APIIC Chairperson, RK Roja expressed severe anguish over Chandrababu Naidu's bus yatra. Speaking to the media on Sunday, she stated that Chandrababu was trying to create an unnecessary mess over the capital issue.

She further added that it was Chandrababu Naidu who has deceived the people of Andhra Pradesh by showing graphics of a sophisticated capital. She alleged that he had taken lands from the farmers on the pretext of the construction of the capital.

She further added that Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan demanded to make Kurnool as the capital city but now he is changing his words. It is very sad that BJP leaders are also taking U-turn on the capital issue, Roja added. She told that Sujana Choudary and CM Ramesh who shifted their loyalties to BJP for personal gain can't comment on capital. She said that the people have welcomed the idea of the three-capital issue and the main aim of the YSRCP government is to develop the state.

