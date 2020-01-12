KURNOOL: Kurnool YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his alleged corruption in the name of Amaravati capital region development. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Hafeez Khan said that fear over his alleged corruption coming out in the open had spurred this 'drama' of starting a bus yatra, he said.

The Kurnool MLA further said that the former Chief Minister Chandrababu showed discrimination when it came to the development of Rayalaseema region. In fact, he was a traitor when it came to the issue of Rayalaseema, he said. He has lost all right to enter Rayalseema when Chandrababu shifted the capital to Amaravati instead of Kurnool. He made a huge mistake by focussing on the development of Hyderabad for nine long years, and now he was making the same mistake with Amaravati. The state will develop only through decentralization, Hafeez Khan said, and that if Chandrababu tries to obstruct this, the people of Rayalseema will teach him a fitting lesson, he concluded.

In the garb of developing the capital region in Amaravati, Chandrababu and his party leaders have indulged in Insider Trading. The TDP has already lost its hold in Telangana, and now even in Andhra Pradesh, it will shut shop soon, he exuded. The state will develop if decentralisation is implemented, he said, but the TDP is repeatedly mudslinging Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his decisions, he said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was earlier detained by police in Vijayawada on Wednesday, was later dropped off at his residence in Undavalli here when he was about to convene the bus yatra. He then conducted an Amaravati JAC Meeting in Tirupati on Saturday.

