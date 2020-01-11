AMARAVATI: Farmers from capital villages of Amaravati region met Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Saryanaraya at his residence in Vijayawada city and narrated their problems and fears regarding the shifting of capital. Minister assured the farmers that every promise made by the previous government to them will be fulfilled.

The farmers further requested the minister to give back the lands that were not in use for the capital region. Moreover, the farmers have mentioned the problems with the government’s decision on cancellation of registration of assigned lands purchase. Minister Botsa Saryanaraya assured that the government will stand by its word and committed for the development of Amaravati region. He also stated that in case if the farmers who gave their lands for Amaravati has any requests, those will be considered by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

