AMARAVATI: Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is turning out to be an anti-social element after losing power and he is responsible for the chaotic situation in Krisnna and Guntur districts, said home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

He is just trying to save the lands of his benamis in the capital region by creating a law and order problem in the region. She said everybody knows that there is a proposal to keep the legislative capital in Amaravati despite the proposal of a three capital issue as per his wishes.

Sri Krishna Committee and Sivaramakrishan Committee had already made it clear that there would be unrest in the state if there was no decentralization of development. Now the present government is trying to rectify the damage done to the state bu Naidu by proposing decentralization of governance and development. Moreover, the government is bent on doing justice to the farmers of Amaravati region.

The minister said but still Naidu wants to create unrest in the region just for political gain and to save the lands of his henchmen. Hence he was playing cheap politics and intentionally created a law and order problem at the Benz Circle in Vijayawada today by staging a drama with all his supporters and his supportive media. Creating problems in Vijayawada by Naidu only goes to prove that he is trying to foster goonda raj in the region by his behavior.

The police has always been calm to such provocative acts by Chandrababu Naidu. The government did not react even when when there was a murder attempt on two ruling party MLAs. People are exasperated with the behavior of Naidu, who is acting like a restless goon. The so-called 40 years political experience and his term as a two-time Chief Minister have gone awry with his anti-social behavior, said the minister and added that Naidu was behaving like this as he was not able to tolerate the popularity of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

