AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given its assent for holding elections to the local bodies in the State on Wednesday. Admitting the affidavit filed by the Election Commission, the High Court stated that the whole election process should be completed by March 3rd.

As per the election schedule released by the State Election Commission, the notification for ZPTC and MPTC election would be issued by January 17th and the election will be held on February 8th.

The results would be announced on February 10th.

The Mandal Parishad president and Zilla Parishad chairman would be elected by February 15th.

Likewise, the notification for the Panchayat election would be released on February 8th and elections would be completed by March 3rd.

The Election Commission Secretary said in the affidavit to the High Court that all local bodies' elections would be completed by March 3.

Video conference will be held with district collectors, SPs and other officials about the preparations and arrangements to be taken for the smooth conduct of the elections. On the same day the DGP Gautam Sawang, State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawheny, Finance department and Panchayathi Raj department Chief Secretaries are scheduled to meet political parties on January 13th. The High Court, after examining the affidavit, gave its nod for the election of local bodies.

The YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party are the major contenders for the local body elections this time.

