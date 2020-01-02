GUNTUR: In response to meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar Rao, questioned as to what was wrong in meeting the Chief Minister for seeking funds in developing his constituency. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he also said that that the TDP was favouring only one particular community and objecting to him meeting the CM was not correct.

After meeting the Chief Minister, the TDP quickly appointed Kovelamudi Ravindra as the party in charge of Guntur west without suspending him.This strategic decision was taken after Vallabhaneni Vamsi episode where he resigned from the party membership, but continued in the Assembly with independent status.

After this decision, Maddali Giri said that the sequence of events against him in the past four days by the TDP prompted him to send an open letter to the TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

It seems that the TDP was given preference to one particular community. He clarified that he had gone to meet the CM for funds to develop his constituency and that YS Jagan had responded positively and immediately released Rs 25 lakhs. Without asking me as to why I had gone to the Chief Minister's office, what was the necessity to appoint another district in-charge, in my place, he questioned in his letter. Without seeking my explanation, how could the party take such a call, and not issue a notice, he asked in the letter. In a similar situation why wasn't anyone appointed in Vallabhaneni Vamsi's constituency in Gannavaram? In a similar manner why was not anyone appointed in late leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao's constituency, he asked.

Out of the 17 assembly constituencies, nine of them were allocated to people who belonged to one particular community. Chandrababu had back stabbed the founder- leader late NT Rama Rao and it is high time that he does a self-introspection. We have been with the party in the most difficult times and is this how you treat us, he questioned.

Gross injustice has been done to me and the same should not happen to others who are faithfully working for the party, he said.

