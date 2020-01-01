VIZIANAGARAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his family visit to capital city villages was a political drama and he was trying to cover up his failure to construct the capital city in five years.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, she said on January 1, the state has begun another historical year for the welfare of people, but Chandrababu Naidu was in fear of exposing his irregularities of insider trading and questioned why Chandrababu was not able to construct the capital city in his five year term.

‘It was not the bangles to be given but return the lands grabbed in the name of insider trading,’ she said and added that it was a political drama of Chandrababu Naidu where his wife Bhuaneswari has donated bangles for capital city in protest.

She said Chandrababu and family has not come out during the state bifurcation but has come out now in fear and to protect their lands. The Heritage company has purchased 14.22 acres of land at throwaway prices and asked Bhuaneswari to return the lands to the farmers. A total of 14.22 acres with survey Nos. 27, 28, 56, 67, and 62 near Kantheru was purchased in August 2014, a month before the capital city announcement.

She said a primary inquiry has revealed that about 4069 acres of land were purchased by TDP leaders and their close aides from June 2014 to December 2014. The family has now come out to protect their lands and business but not for the sake of capital city villagers.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the experts' committee recommendations was to decentralize the development and which is why the reason three capital cities were proposed. Now, it was clear that Chandrababu and his family were not in favour of developing the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema region.

