VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Urban president and former MLA, Dr SA Rahman welcomed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to oppose the NRC Bill and also make Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital. He also resigned from the party membership and made sensational comments on the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the former MLA said that though the National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill has caused insecurity among Indians, he welcomed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to oppose the NRC bill. The minorities in the state would be grateful if the bill was not implemented in the state, he said further.

He also informed the media that the TDP chief had instructed them to criticize YS Jagan, who opposed the NRC, which was not acceptable to them. "In fact we questioned him as to how would we oppose YS Jagan who had taken a favourable stance on our behalf," he said. He also demanded that Chandrababu state his stance on the NRC Bill. He pleaded with Chandrababu to not indulge in such negative politics and advised him to keep the Amaravati farmers away from such politics.

Rehman said that he was not afraid of the TDP chief taking action against him and alleged that Chandrababu was the one responsible for the Vishakha Corporation not receiving funds from the Centre. He also alleged that after Chandrababu's son Nara Lokesh entered politics, they were alienated and distanced further from Chandrababu.

He also said that the TDP cadre were not happy with Chandrababu's policies over the past five years and only a few politicians have benefitted from such policies.

Rahman said that the Capital in the Northern Andhra region was a dream come true for the people of Visakhapatnam, who have whole heartedly welcomed YS Jagan's decision. He strongly opposed the use of caste as basis for the capital formation in Northern Andhra region. Rahman concluded that he was resigning from the Viskaha Urban president post and also the primary membership of the party, as he did not want to go down in history as someone who could not oppose the decision of Chandrababu.

He also demanded that Chandrababu tender an apology to the people of the State and Amaravati farmers.

