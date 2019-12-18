AMARAVATI: Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) castigated Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for repeatedly trying to stall the Assembly while the government was trying to bring in revolutionary legislations.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said, when the government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was bringing in path-breaking legislation like Disha Bill to take stringent action against the perpetrators of crime against women, Naidu was trying to stall the House by raising the issue hike in the price of onions. He said the women’s organizations and the social media in the whole country are in all praise for the new Bill and Naidu was the only one who did not respond to the given situation.

He said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had so far passed 22 bills in the Council and Assembly, including that of Disha, merger of APSRTC into the government, introduction of English medium in the government schools, the implementation of prohibition in phases in the state, and the SC, ST Commissions to name a few.

However, Naidu and his son Lokesh were talking against the government in public fora. Moreover, while Naidu was saying something in the Assembly, Lokesh was contradicting it in the Council.

While Naidu claimed that he had gone to Delhi several times to talk to the Central government, why had he not raised the issue of SC categorization, he asked. Despite claiming that he has 40 years of political experience, Naidu has not shown his calibre but for politicizing every issue for personal gain.

He said Naidu has no right to speak about the increase in RTC bus charges, as he had raised the fares five times during his five-year tenure. The minister ridiculed Lokesh for riding on an RTC bus from his house to the Secretariat as a mark of protest against the tariff hike. However, it has boomeranged as the bus in which he travelled was Palle Velugu and there was no hike for Palle Velugu buses for the first 10 km.

Also Read:AP Govt Signs MoU With NMDC