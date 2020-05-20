Andhrapradesh Politics
May 20, 2020
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP general secretary on Wednesday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about admirable...
May 19, 2020
Taking a dig at the TDP Chief over the water issues faced between the States, he said
May 15, 2020
NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav demanded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to spell out its stand on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on river Krishna.
May 11, 2020
In a reference to the senior TDP leaders, he created a poll with the question...
May 10, 2020
Speaking to the media on Sunday, he slammed the TDP Chief that, even as the situation was improving in Vizag, Chandrababu Naidu was creating new problems...
May 09, 2020
HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician, Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh not to get into a protest mode over
May 05, 2020
YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that the sale of liquor in the state is in line with the guidelines issued by the central government, asserting that the state government has not violated any...
Apr 26, 2020
CM YS Jagan is said to have discussed the consequences of the lockdown and briefed the Union Home Minister that AP was the first in the country to conduct the highest number of COVID-19 tests for...
Apr 23, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshminarayana and the state unit leaders have been cautioned by the party’s national leadership against making frivolous accusations
Apr 23, 2020
The YSRCP MP said that YS Jagan is the first chief minister in the country to extend a helping hand to farmers during the current pandemic crisis.
Apr 22, 2020
In no mood to relent in his onslaught against BJP AP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy on Wednesday sought to remind the saffron party leader of his challenge to swear by...
Apr 22, 2020
‘’TDP leaders are always in the frontline while making false and baseless allegations without any awareness,’’ he scoffed.
Apr 18, 2020
YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy fired yet another round of tweet salvos on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh on Saturday.
Apr 18, 2020
A 1990 batch IAS officer, Dr Chandramouli voluntarily relinquished his civil services career and took a plunge into politics to join....
Apr 17, 2020
Apr 17, 2020
Tweeting further Vijayasai Reddy asked Chandrababu, if he was staying in Hyderabad, could he not help the poor people by taking a police pass..
Apr 09, 2020
‘Rajanna’ as Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was fondly known, worked for the upliftment of the farmers.
Apr 07, 2020
Minister of Transport and I&PR of Andhra Pradesh Perni Nani, lashed out at the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for instilling fear in the minds of the people of AP
Apr 07, 2020
Ramesh Kumar in his observations stated that EC had clearly looked into the aspect of the Rs 1,000 amount given to the families during the lockdown period.
Apr 03, 2020
The financial debt, pending bills were what the TDP regime left for the State exchequer to bear...
Apr 01, 2020
“It was shameful that a man who was the cause for the suicides of so many farmers, now comes forth to speak about their welfare,” he said
Mar 30, 2020
He made these statements in context of the Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s statements, which were published in the Yellow Media.
Mar 27, 2020
Speaking to the media on Friday, he questioned whether it was justified on their part for doing so,
Mar 25, 2020
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed all preventive and precautionary steps being enforced as part of the lockdown in the state.
Mar 24, 2020
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu hit out at leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu over his comments on the state government tackling the coronavirus
Mar 19, 2020
Four seats in the Upper House of Parliament will fall vacant from Andhra Pradesh on April 9 when the sitting members retire at the end of their six-year term
Mar 18, 2020
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Samanthakamani, along with her daughter, former MLA Yamini Bala joined the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS...
Mar 16, 2020
YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu expressed dissatisfaction ...
Mar 15, 2020
AP Local Body Elections Postponed in View Of Coronavirus Threat
Mar 13, 2020
As per reports, the JSP activists indiscriminately attacked the activist
Mar 13, 2020
Former minister KE Krishnamurthy’s brother and TDP MLC KE Prabhakar on Friday March 13, announced his decision to resign to the membership in the party.
Mar 13, 2020
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections are going to be held on March 23. In the wake of elections, YSRCP has announced second list of candidates.
Mar 12, 2020
Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Prakasam district MLA Karanam Balaram’s son Karanam Venkatesh has joined the ruling YSR Congress party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan...
Mar 11, 2020
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he clarified as to what actually happened in the region,
Mar 11, 2020
In a stern warning, he said that the Election Commission would not spare those who try to disturb official
Mar 11, 2020
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) high command has taken a crucial decision about the selection of candidates for the local body elections.
Mar 10, 2020
Meanwhile the TDP suffered a huge setback in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district.
Mar 10, 2020
The YSRCP alleged that Naidu seems to have used the bank for his ‘hawala’ transactions
Mar 10, 2020
Parimal Nathwani thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy...
Mar 09, 2020
Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joined YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tadepally party office on Monday.
Mar 10, 2020
Andhra Pradesh ruling party YSR Congress Party announced....
Mar 09, 2020
