Andhrapradesh Politics

One Year Of YS Jagan Rule In AP: Sajjala Asks Partymen to Hoist YSRCP Flags On May 23 May 20, 2020 Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP general secretary on Wednesday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about admirable...

Chandrababu Naidu Now Reduced To Life In Exile: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy May 19, 2020 Taking a dig at the TDP Chief over the water issues faced between the States, he said

TDP Should Spell Out Its Stand On ‘Pothireddypadu’: Anil Kumar Yadav May 15, 2020 NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav demanded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to spell out its stand on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on river Krishna.

‘Who Is Corona Ratna’?! Vijayasai Reddy’s Twitter Poll on TDP Leaders May 11, 2020 In a reference to the senior TDP leaders, he created a poll with the question...

Chandrababu Gave Permissions For LG Polymers Expansion: YSRCP MLC May 10, 2020 Speaking to the media on Sunday, he slammed the TDP Chief that, even as the situation was improving in Vizag, Chandrababu Naidu was creating new problems...

Vizag Gas Leak: Pawan Kalyan Asks Parties ‘Not To Agitate’ Amid COVID-19 May 09, 2020 HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician, Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh not to get into a protest mode over

Liquor Sale In Accordance With Centre’s Guidelines: Ambati Rambabu May 05, 2020 YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that the sale of liquor in the state is in line with the guidelines issued by the central government, asserting that the state government has not violated any...

Amit Shah Dials CM YS Jagan To Discuss Lockdown Measures In AP Apr 26, 2020 CM YS Jagan is said to have discussed the consequences of the lockdown and briefed the Union Home Minister that AP was the first in the country to conduct the highest number of COVID-19 tests for...

COVID-19: JP Nadda Cautions Kanna Against Frivolous Charges On AP Govt Apr 23, 2020 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshminarayana and the state unit leaders have been cautioned by the party’s national leadership against making frivolous accusations

Naidu Is Criticising But Nation Is Hailing CM YS Jagan: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Apr 23, 2020 The YSRCP MP said that YS Jagan is the first chief minister in the country to extend a helping hand to farmers during the current pandemic crisis.

Unrelenting Vijaysai Piles More Pressure On Kanna; Reminds Him Of ‘Kanipakam Date’ Apr 22, 2020 In no mood to relent in his onslaught against BJP AP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy on Wednesday sought to remind the saffron party leader of his challenge to swear by...

Akhila Priya Spreading Falsehood To Please Chandrababu Naidu: Kurnool MLA Apr 22, 2020 ‘’TDP leaders are always in the frontline while making false and baseless allegations without any awareness,’’ he scoffed.

Vijayasai’s Barbs On Lokesh: ‘Maa Lokam’ Is Freewheeling During Lockdown Apr 18, 2020 YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy fired yet another round of tweet salvos on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh on Saturday.

Former Bureaucrat, YSRCP Kuppam Incharge Dr Chandramouli No More Apr 18, 2020 A 1990 batch IAS officer, Dr Chandramouli voluntarily relinquished his civil services career and took a plunge into politics to join....

Former Bureacrat, YSRCP Kuppam Incharge Dr Chandramouli No More Apr 17, 2020 A 1990 batch IAS officer, Dr Chandramouli voluntarily relinquished his civil services career and took a plunge into politics to join....

You Should Be Playing With Devansh Instead Of Silly Banter; Vijayasai Taunts Chandrababu Apr 17, 2020 Tweeting further Vijayasai Reddy asked Chandrababu, if he was staying in Hyderabad, could he not help the poor people by taking a police pass..

YSR Padayatra: ‘Rajanna’ Made His Big, Monumental First Step This Day 17 Years Ago! Apr 09, 2020 ‘Rajanna’ as Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was fondly known, worked for the upliftment of the farmers.

Chandrababu Is Instilling Fear In The Minds Of People: Nani Apr 07, 2020 Minister of Transport and I&PR of Andhra Pradesh Perni Nani, lashed out at the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for instilling fear in the minds of the people of AP

Disbursal Of Rs 1,000 Not A Code Violation: AP SEC Apr 07, 2020 Ramesh Kumar in his observations stated that EC had clearly looked into the aspect of the Rs 1,000 amount given to the families during the lockdown period.

Covid-19 Times: YSRCP Leader Sajjala Slams Chandrababu’s Opportunistic Politics Apr 03, 2020 The financial debt, pending bills were what the TDP regime left for the State exchequer to bear...

Chandrababu Shedding Crocodile Tears For Farmers: YSRCP MP Apr 01, 2020 “It was shameful that a man who was the cause for the suicides of so many farmers, now comes forth to speak about their welfare,” he said

MP Vijayasai calls YS Jagan ‘A Man Of Action’, Lampoons Chandrababu Mar 30, 2020 He made these statements in context of the Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s statements, which were published in the Yellow Media.

‘Media Portraying AP Govt In Poor Light For Ratings’ Mar 27, 2020 Speaking to the media on Friday, he questioned whether it was justified on their part for doing so,

YS Jagan Reviews Lockdown Measures In AP Mar 25, 2020 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed all preventive and precautionary steps being enforced as part of the lockdown in the state.

Kanna Babu Asks Naidu To Stop Politicising Coronavirus Mar 24, 2020 Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu hit out at leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu over his comments on the state government tackling the coronavirus

RS Polls: Both TRS Candidates Elected Unopposed, Formal Elections On In AP Mar 19, 2020 Four seats in the Upper House of Parliament will fall vacant from Andhra Pradesh on April 9 when the sitting members retire at the end of their six-year term

TDP MLC Samanthakamani, Former MLA Yamini Bala Join YSRCP Mar 18, 2020 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Samanthakamani, along with her daughter, former MLA Yamini Bala joined the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS...

It Is Not New To Chandrababu In Bringing Institutions Down: Ambati Rambabu Mar 16, 2020 YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu expressed dissatisfaction ...

AP Local Body Elections Postponed in View Of Coronavirus Threat Mar 15, 2020 AP Local Body Elections Postponed in View Of Coronavirus Threat

Srikalahasthi: Jana Sena Party Workers Attack YSRCP Aide Mar 13, 2020 As per reports, the JSP activists indiscriminately attacked the activist

Serial Shocks To TDP: MLC KE Prabhakar To Resign Mar 13, 2020 Former minister KE Krishnamurthy’s brother and TDP MLC KE Prabhakar on Friday March 13, announced his decision to resign to the membership in the party.

GVMC Elections: YSRCP Announces Second List Of Candidates Mar 13, 2020 The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections are going to be held on March 23. In the wake of elections, YSRCP has announced second list of candidates.

This Key TDP Leader Joins YSRCP Mar 12, 2020 Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Prakasam district MLA Karanam Balaram’s son Karanam Venkatesh has joined the ruling YSR Congress party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan...

Attack On TDP’s Car Was Because Of Hit And Run: Macherla YSRCP MLA Mar 11, 2020 Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he clarified as to what actually happened in the region,

AP: SEC Warns Against Those Obstructing Nominations Process Mar 11, 2020 In a stern warning, he said that the Election Commission would not spare those who try to disturb official

AP Local Body Polls: YSRCP Takes Crucial Decision About Candidates Mar 11, 2020 The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) high command has taken a crucial decision about the selection of candidates for the local body elections.

Ahead of Polls,Exodus From TDP, JSP To YSRCP Begins Mar 10, 2020 Meanwhile the TDP suffered a huge setback in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district.

YSRCP Seeks Probe Into Chandrababu’s Yes Bank ‘Links’ Mar 10, 2020 The YSRCP alleged that Naidu seems to have used the bank for his ‘hawala’ transactions

Parimal Nathvani Thanks AP CM YS Jagan Mar 10, 2020 Parimal Nathwani thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy...

Former TDP Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad Joins YSRCP Mar 09, 2020 Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joined YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tadepally party office on Monday.

YSRCP Finalises Four Rajya Sabha Candidates Mar 10, 2020 Andhra Pradesh ruling party YSR Congress Party announced....