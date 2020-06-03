Andhrapradesh
Jun 03, 2020
NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday delivered its verdict on the gas leak accident at LG Polymers India plant in Visakhapatnam which left several dead.
Jun 03, 2020
AMARAVATI: The tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has been extended by three months.
Jun 03, 2020
AMARAVATI: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a re-survey of all lands across the state.
Jun 03, 2020
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao on Tuesday.
Jun 03, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has created another record of sorts by reaching a new milestone in t
Jun 02, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: More and more details on the motives behind the recent Vijayawada gang war are emerging by each passing day.
Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday issued orders releasing Rs 1,323 crore for the construction of 3,38,144 houses for the poor people of the state.
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: Despite serious hurdles in the form of NRC-related agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country remains intact
Jun 02, 2020
TIRUPATI: The Lord Venkateswara Temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala, which remains closed for public darshan amid nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus...
Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Undeterred by the coronavirus scare, Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run air-conditioned buses to important destinations in the state like Tirupati,...
Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi got postponed on Tuesday.
Jun 02, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: In a good sign, no deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. With 82 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 3,200 on Tuesday morning.
Jun 02, 2020
KURNOOL: A vehicle being used to transport newspaper copies of Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi was seized here for
Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a tour of the
Jun 01, 2020
NEW DELHI: The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, including four seats from Andhra Pradesh, deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday.
Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court Order setting aside its ordi
Jun 01, 2020
KADAPA: A mother and her son died after they consumed sanitizer unable to find liquor in Kadapa district. The shocking incident was reported from Yellama Gudi Street in Chennur Mandal headquarter...
Jun 01, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3,118 with 76 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Monday.
Jun 01, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, which had a history of faction feuds and day-light murders, has been very peaceful for a quite some time with the buzzing commercial
Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: The distribution of pensions at the doorstep has started on the first day of the month(June).
May 31, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: One person died and five were injured in the brawl that broke between two rival groups in Vijayawada on Sunday due to land dispute worth Rs two crores. The deceased has been identified as...
May 31, 2020
KRISHNA: The Nandigama police of Krishna district have registered a case against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly flouting the lockdown norms which are in place to...
May 31, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 3,042 with 98 new cases detected from tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram said on Saturday that the state government would approach the Supreme court to appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High court order...
May 30, 2020
ANANTAPUR: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader of Ananthapur district is at the centre of public fury after he tried to entice a police team probing illegal sand-mining activities by throwing a lavish...
May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 70 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 2,944 on Saturday.
May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched 10,641 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras online at his camp office in Tadepally.
May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completed one year in office on Saturday.
May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Saturday inaugurate YSR Rythu Bharosa Centres which aim to provide all the ag
May 29, 2020
NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday extended his warm greetings to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra P
May 29, 2020
VIZIANAGARAM: Social media is considered a powerful tool that has helped many people who went missing for years to reunite with their family members. Every now and then, such heart-warming stories...
May 29, 2020
TADEPALLI: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said on Friday that the government will approach Supreme Court on the High court’s order directing the state government to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as the State...
May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday rang up Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS
May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on the medical and health care infrastructure in the state as part of ‘Mana Paal
May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 33 new cases, taking the state's tally to 2,874 on Friday.
May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 33 new cases, taking the state's tally to 2,874 on Friday.
May 28, 2020
TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) board on Thursday passed a resolution to not sell any lands and assets belonging to the trust in the future.
May 28, 2020
AMARAVATI: In Andhra Pradesh, 128 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,245 on Thursday.
May 28, 2020
TADEPALLI: In a significant development amplifying its investor keenness, KIA Motors Inc on Thursday pledged to make additional investments in An
May 28, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on the establishments of industries and employment opportunities in the state as
May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020
AMARAVATI: All the activities and commercial complexes were closed in Andhra Pradesh due to coronavirus pandemic and loc
-
- Page 1
- ››