Andhrapradesh

NGT Gives Verdict On LG Polymers Gas Leak Mishap Jun 03, 2020 NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday delivered its verdict on the gas leak accident at LG Polymers India plant in Visakhapatnam which left several dead.

AP CS Nilam Sawhney’s Tenure Extended Jun 03, 2020 AMARAVATI: The tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has been extended by three months.

AP Govt Orders Re-Survey Of All Lands Jun 03, 2020 AMARAVATI: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a re-survey of all lands across the state.

CBI Files Case Against Sudhakar Rao Jun 03, 2020 VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao on Tuesday.

AP’s Another Record In COVID-19 Testing Jun 03, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has created another record of sorts by reaching a new milestone in t

Vijayawada Gang War: Sandeep, Pandu Had Personal Enmity Jun 02, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: More and more details on the motives behind the recent Vijayawada gang war are emerging by each passing day.

AP CM YS Jagan Clears Naidu Regime's Housing Arrears Jun 02, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday issued orders releasing Rs 1,323 crore for the construction of 3,38,144 houses for the poor people of the state.

Modi Popularity Intact; AP CM YS Jagan In Top 5 Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: Despite serious hurdles in the form of NRC-related agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country remains intact

TTD Gets Nod To Re-open Tirumala Temple Jun 02, 2020 TIRUPATI: The Lord Venkateswara Temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala, which remains closed for public darshan amid nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus...

APSRTC To Run AC Buses To Key Destinations Jun 02, 2020 AMARAVATI: Undeterred by the coronavirus scare, Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run air-conditioned buses to important destinations in the state like Tirupati,...

AP CM YS Jagan Delhi Tour Postponed Jun 02, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi got postponed on Tuesday.

No COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours From AP Jun 02, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: In a good sign, no deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. With 82 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 3,200 on Tuesday morning.

Andhra Jyothi Vehicle Seized With Banned Gutkas Jun 02, 2020 KURNOOL: A vehicle being used to transport newspaper copies of Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi was seized here for

AP CM YS Jagan To Meet Amit Shah On Tuesday Jun 01, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a tour of the

Elections To 4 RS Seats From AP On June 19 Jun 01, 2020 NEW DELHI: The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, including four seats from Andhra Pradesh, deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

SEC Issue: AP Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order Jun 01, 2020 AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court Order setting aside its ordi

Kadapa: Mother, Son Die Consuming Sanitiser Jun 01, 2020 KADAPA: A mother and her son died after they consumed sanitizer unable to find liquor in Kadapa district. The shocking incident was reported from Yellama Gudi Street in Chennur Mandal headquarter...

76 New Cases, Tally At 3,118 In AP Jun 01, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3,118 with 76 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Monday.

Vijayawada Gang War: Deceased Sandeep Was A TDP Man! Jun 01, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, which had a history of faction feuds and day-light murders, has been very peaceful for a quite some time with the buzzing commercial

Door Delivery Of YSR Pension Kanuka Begins Jun 01, 2020 AMARAVATI: The distribution of pensions at the doorstep has started on the first day of the month(June).

One Dead, 5 Injured In Vijayawada Gang War May 31, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: One person died and five were injured in the brawl that broke between two rival groups in Vijayawada on Sunday due to land dispute worth Rs two crores. The deceased has been identified as...

Chandrababu Naidu Booked For Lockdown Violation May 31, 2020 KRISHNA: The Nandigama police of Krishna district have registered a case against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly flouting the lockdown norms which are in place to...

AP COVID-19: 98 New Cases, Tally At 3,042 May 31, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 3,042 with 98 new cases detected from tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

AP To Go To Supreme Court: AG On SEC Issue May 30, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram said on Saturday that the state government would approach the Supreme court to appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High court order...

Cops Probing Case End Up At TDP Leader's Lunch May 30, 2020 ANANTAPUR: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader of Ananthapur district is at the centre of public fury after he tried to entice a police team probing illegal sand-mining activities by throwing a lavish...

AP Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases On May 30 May 30, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 70 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 2,944 on Saturday.

CM YS Jagan Launches YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras May 30, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched 10,641 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras online at his camp office in Tadepally.

YS Jagan: Epitome Of People’s Welfare! May 30, 2020 AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completed one year in office on Saturday.

AP CM YS Jagan To Unveil YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras May 29, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Saturday inaugurate YSR Rythu Bharosa Centres which aim to provide all the ag

Modi, YS Jagan Enjoy Good Ties: Ram Madhav May 29, 2020 NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday extended his warm greetings to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra P

Son Reunites With Parents, Thanks To FB May 29, 2020 VIZIANAGARAM: Social media is considered a powerful tool that has helped many people who went missing for years to reunite with their family members. Every now and then, such heart-warming stories...

'Will Approach SC Against Nimmagadda's Reinstatement' May 29, 2020 TADEPALLI: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said on Friday that the government will approach Supreme Court on the High court’s order directing the state government to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as the State...

Amit Shah, YS Jagan Discuss 'Lockdown 5.0' May 29, 2020 AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday rang up Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS

3,000 Village Clinics By March 2021: AP CM YS Jagan May 29, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on the medical and health care infrastructure in the state as part of ‘Mana Paal

AP COVID-19 Update: 2,037 Patients Recovered May 29, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 33 new cases, taking the state's tally to 2,874 on Friday.

TTD Board Passes Resolution Not To Sell Assets May 28, 2020 TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) board on Thursday passed a resolution to not sell any lands and assets belonging to the trust in the future.

128 New Cases In AP, COVID-19 Tally At 3,245 May 28, 2020 AMARAVATI: In Andhra Pradesh, 128 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,245 on Thursday.

KIA Motors To Invest Rs 410 Crore More In AP May 28, 2020 TADEPALLI: In a significant development amplifying its investor keenness, KIA Motors Inc on Thursday pledged to make additional investments in An

75 Pc Jobs In AP For Locals: YS Jagan May 28, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on the establishments of industries and employment opportunities in the state as

TDP Office Slapped With COVID-19 Notice May 27, 2020