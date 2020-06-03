Andhrapradesh

NGT Gives Verdict On LG Polymers Gas Leak Mishap

Jun 03, 2020
NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday delivered its verdict on the gas leak accident at LG Polymers India plant in Visakhapatnam which left several dead.
AP CS Nilam Sawhney’s Tenure Extended

Jun 03, 2020
AMARAVATI: The tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has been extended by three months.
AP Govt Orders Re-Survey Of All Lands

Jun 03, 2020
AMARAVATI: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a re-survey of all lands across the state.
CBI Files Case Against Sudhakar Rao

Jun 03, 2020
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh conducts over 4 lakh coronavirus tests

AP’s Another Record In COVID-19 Testing

Jun 03, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has created another record of sorts by reaching a new milestone in t
Vijayawada Gang War: Sandeep, Pandu Had Personal Enmity

Jun 02, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: More and more details on the motives behind the recent Vijayawada gang war are emerging by each passing day.
AP CM YS Jagan Clears Naidu Regime's Housing Arrears

Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday issued orders releasing Rs 1,323 crore for the construction of 3,38,144 houses for the poor people of the state.
C-Voter Survey shows people's approval for Modi, YS Jagan

Modi Popularity Intact; AP CM YS Jagan In Top 5

Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: Despite serious hurdles in the form of NRC-related agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country remains intact
TTD Gets Nod To Re-open Tirumala Temple

Jun 02, 2020
TIRUPATI: The Lord Venkateswara Temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala, which remains closed for public darshan amid nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus...
APSRTC To Run AC Buses To Key Destinations

Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Undeterred by the coronavirus scare, Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run air-conditioned buses to important destinations in the state like Tirupati,...
AP CM YS Jagan Delhi Tour Postponed

Jun 02, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi got postponed on Tuesday.
No COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours From AP

Jun 02, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: In a good sign, no deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. With 82 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 3,200 on Tuesday morning.
Andhra Jyothi newspaper vehicle seized for smuggling gutkas

Andhra Jyothi Vehicle Seized With Banned Gutkas

Jun 02, 2020
KURNOOL: A vehicle being used to transport newspaper copies of Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi was seized here for
AP CM YS Jagan To Meet Amit Shah On Tuesday

Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a tour of the
Elections To 4 RS Seats From AP On June 19

Jun 01, 2020
NEW DELHI: The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, including four seats from Andhra Pradesh, deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday.
SEC Issue: AP Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order

Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court Order setting aside its ordi
Kadapa: Mother, Son Die Consuming Sanitiser

Jun 01, 2020
KADAPA: A mother and her son died after they consumed sanitizer unable to find liquor in Kadapa district. The shocking incident was reported from Yellama Gudi Street in Chennur Mandal headquarter...
76 New Cases, Tally At 3,118 In AP

Jun 01, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3,118 with 76 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Monday.
Vijayawada Gang War: Deceased Sandeep Was A TDP Man!

Jun 01, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, which had a history of faction feuds and day-light murders, has been very peaceful for a quite some time with the buzzing commercial
Door Delivery Of YSR Pension Kanuka Begins

Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: The distribution of pensions at the doorstep has started on the first day of the month(June).
One Dead, 5 Injured In Vijayawada Gang War

May 31, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: One person died and five were injured in the brawl that broke between two rival groups in Vijayawada on Sunday due to land dispute worth Rs two crores. The deceased has been identified as...
Chandrababu Naidu Booked For Lockdown Violation

May 31, 2020
KRISHNA: The Nandigama police of Krishna district have registered a case against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief  Nara Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly flouting the lockdown norms which are in place to...
AP COVID-19: 98 New Cases, Tally At 3,042

May 31, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 3,042 with 98 new cases detected from tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
AP To Go To Supreme Court: AG On SEC Issue

May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram said on Saturday that the state government would approach the Supreme court to appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High court order...
Cops Probing Case End Up At TDP Leader's Lunch

May 30, 2020
ANANTAPUR: A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader of Ananthapur district is at the centre of public fury after he tried to entice a police team probing illegal sand-mining activities by throwing a lavish...
AP Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases On May 30

May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 70 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 2,944 on Saturday.
CM YS Jagan Launches YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras

May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched 10,641 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras online at his camp office in Tadepally.
YS Jagan: Epitome Of People’s Welfare!

May 30, 2020
AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completed one year in office on Saturday.
AP CM YS Jagan To Unveil YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras

May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Saturday inaugurate YSR  Rythu Bharosa  Centres which aim to provide all the ag
Modi, YS Jagan Enjoy Good Ties: Ram Madhav

May 29, 2020
NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday extended his warm greetings to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra P
Son Reunites With Parents, Thanks To FB

May 29, 2020
VIZIANAGARAM: Social media is considered a powerful tool that has helped many people who went missing for years to reunite with their family members. Every now and then, such heart-warming stories...
'Will Approach SC Against Nimmagadda's Reinstatement'

May 29, 2020
TADEPALLI: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said on Friday that the government will approach Supreme Court on the High court’s order directing the state government to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as the State...
Amit Shah, YS Jagan Discuss 'Lockdown 5.0'

May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday rang up Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS
3,000 Village Clinics By March 2021: AP CM YS Jagan

May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on the medical and health care infrastructure in the state as part of ‘Mana Paal
AP COVID-19 Update: 2,037 Patients Recovered

May 29, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 33 new cases, taking the state's tally to 2,874 on Friday. 
TTD Board Passes Resolution Not To Sell Assets

May 28, 2020
TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) board on Thursday passed a resolution to not sell any lands and assets belonging to the trust in the future.
128 New Cases In AP, COVID-19 Tally At 3,245

May 28, 2020
AMARAVATI: In Andhra  Pradesh, 128 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,245 on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and KIA Motor CEO Kookhyun Shim

KIA Motors To Invest Rs 410 Crore More In AP

May 28, 2020
TADEPALLI: In a significant development amplifying its investor keenness, KIA Motors Inc on Thursday pledged to make additional investments in An
75 Pc Jobs In AP For Locals: YS Jagan

May 28, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on the establishments of industries and employment opportunities in the state as
TDP Office Slapped With COVID-19 Notice

May 27, 2020
AP Permits Jewellery, Textile Stores To Re-Open

May 27, 2020
AMARAVATI: All the activities and commercial complexes were closed in Andhra Pradesh due to coronavirus pandemic and loc
